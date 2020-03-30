The United States Embassy in San Jose, ​​through SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, on Friday (March 27) made the first of two donations of medical protection equipment to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

United States Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day said: “I am proud that the United States government can help Costa Rica, especially the brave men and women of Costa Rica’s medical services, as we face this pandemic together world of COVID-19”.

We are with Costa Rica, be it fighting drug trafficking, expanding the learning of the English language or fighting against COVID-19 “.

The medical protective equipment, purchased from local suppliers in Costa Rica, consists of surgical masks, isolation gowns, surgical gloves, goggles, and N-95 medical masks. The equipment is valued at US$75,000.

The donation consists of nine pallets containing: 9,700 isolation gowns and 57,000 sets of surgical gloves.

In the next two weeks, once supplies become available in Costa Rica, the second donation will consist of: 20,700 surgical masks, 4,150 N-95 type masks and 2,250 sets of protective glasses

The United States Embassy, ​​through the Humanitarian Assistance Program, has donated supplies and equipment to various Costa Rican government entities valued at more than US$3 million dollars since 2015.

These donations include an ambulance, a rescue boat, construction work in schools and community centers.