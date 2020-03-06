The United StatesEmbassy in Managua issued on Thursday, March 5, an alert prohibiting embassy workers and temporary visitors in the country from leaving their residences or hotels for the next 72 hours: otherwise, they will need a special permit, as reported by the United States embassy United on its website.

This measure occurs after the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against the National Police and commissioners: Luis Alberto Pérez Olivas, Justo Pastor Urbina and Juan Antonio Valle Valle.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury sanctioned the National Police for being “a tool (of Daniel Ortega’s regime) in its campaign of violent repression against the Nicaraguan people.”

In the alert, the embassy details that officials are prohibited from leaving the city of Managua during the alert.

The Embassy advises US citizens that demonstrations can occur in Managua or anywhere else in Nicaragua with little or no notification.

Foreigners, including U.S.-Nicaraguan dual nationals, are advised to avoid demonstrations and leave the area immediately if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests and not participate in demonstrations, and risk arrest or expulsion if they participate in protests.

Other actions to take:

Do not attempt to drive through large groups or barricades encountered on the street.

Monitor local media for updates. Radio Corporación and Channel 10 can provide the most updated news. Online media, including La Prensa, Confidencial, Articulo 66, and La Mesa Redonda, are useful resources.

Please note the Department of State has issued a Travel Advisory urging U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Nicaragua due to civil unrest, violent crime, and limited healthcare availability.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.