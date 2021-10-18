Monday 18 October 2021
type here...
Search

US endorses the entry of Costa Ricans vaccinated with a mixture of Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the admission of such schemes in an update issued on Friday. On April 19, vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug began in Costa Rica.

HealthHQ
By Rico
The U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers.
Paying the bills

Latest

US endorses the entry of Costa Ricans vaccinated with a mixture of Pfizer and AstraZeneca

QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans or foreigners who wish to...
Read more

Delta variant appears in 96.4% of samples analyzed in the last week of September

QCOSTARICA - The presence of the delta variant of...
Read more

Massacre in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas: Six people killed in a possible robbery

QCOSTARICA - Six people were discovered murdered this Monday...
Read more

October 1976: First time a 747 lands in Costa Rica

FINCA PARAISO - On October 12, 1976, a Boeing...
Read more

Guide to mail order brides: best countries, how to find, tips & tricks

Have you ever thought about mail-order brides? What does...
Read more

Best Gold IRA Companies

Gold IRA companies allow you to invest your hard-earned...
Read more

Vaccination for persons with tourist status in Costa Rica now until October 28

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Ricans or foreigners who wish to go as tourists to the United States, will be able to enter without problem if they have the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19, even with the mixture of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

This was confirmed on Friday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, which cleared up any doubts about this scenario with a view to the opening of leisure travel for European and foreign travelers, starting in November.

- Advertisement -

Costa Ricans could already travel to the United States weeks ago with a full two-dose vaccination schedule from Pfizer; as well as a negative PCR or antigen test and a valid passport and visa.

However, the CDC did not refer to full mixed dose vaccinations.

In its interpretation of Friday’s immunization records, the CDC states that it has not recommended the use of heterologous (ie combined) primary series.

However, it states that the use of such strategies (including mixing mRNA, adenovirals, and mRNA plus adenoviral products) is increasingly common in many countries outside of the United States.

“Therefore, for the purposes of interpreting vaccination records, individuals can be considered fully vaccinated within two weeks after receiving the last dose if they have received a single dose of a single dose series approved/authorized by the FDA or WHO approved (including the Janssen vaccine), or any combination of two doses from a two dose series of covid-19 approved/authorized by the FDA or listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization”.

Under these rules, the official United States agency recognizes vaccination combinations.

- Advertisement -

The agency added that the recommended interval between the first and second doses of vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and listed by WHO varies depending on the type of vaccine.

“However, for the purposes of vaccine record interpretation, the second dose of a heterologous two-dose series must not have been received earlier than 17 days (21 days with a 4-day grace period) after the first dose,” it clarified.

Read more: U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

The US will lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting November 8.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDelta variant appears in 96.4% of samples analyzed in the last week of September
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Delta variant appears in 96.4% of samples analyzed in the last week of September

QCOSTARICA - The presence of the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

No Vaccination Certificate Required to Attend Church

QCOSTARICA - By complying with the sanitary measures, the faithful will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Legislative Committee approves bill to encourage mobile commerce

QCOSTARICA - The legislative Economic Affairs Committee affirmatively ruled...
Colombia

Canceled euthanasia: Martha Sepúlveda was ready to die last Sunday

QCOLOMBIA – 51-year-old Martha Sepúlveda, diagnosed with ALS, had...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.