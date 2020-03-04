A group of American investors have purchased the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica after having reached an agreement with its previous owner Laureate International Universities.

Rosa Monge, rector of the University, confirmed to the El Financiero that the new owners are an international educational development group led by Douglas Becker, who was the founder and CEO of Laureate Education, until 2017.

“Laureate had a purchase agreement with the US group. The process took several months and was consolidated until this year,” the rector explained