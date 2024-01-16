Tuesday 16 January 2024
US says Americans should avoid dating apps in Colombia after 8 deaths

A State Department warning says criminals are using dating apps to lure victims to meet in public places and then later assaulting and robbing them.

ColombiaTravel
Rico
By Rico
Q24N  — The U.S. State Department is warning Americans traveling to Colombia not to use online dating apps while in the country after multiple “suspicious deaths.”

The U.S. State Department said in a travel advisory issued on January 10, 2024, that the U.S. Embassy in (Bogota) Colombia, is aware of eight suspicious deaths of private U.S. citizens in Medellin between November 1 and December 31, 2023.

The deaths appear to involve either involuntary drugging overdoses or suspected homicides. “At this time, it is not believed these deaths are linked as each involved distinct circumstances, however several of the deaths point to possible drugging, robbery, and overdose, and several involve the use of online dating applications,” reads the advisory.

According to the Tourism Observatory of the District Personnel of Medellin, the number of thefts committed against foreign visitors (excluding Venezuelans) increased 200% in the third trimester of 2023 compared to the previous year and violent deaths of foreign visitors increased 29%. Most of the 2023 violent death victims were U.S. citizens.

“Criminals use dating apps to lure victims to meet in public places such as hotels, restaurants, and bars, and then later assault and rob them. Numerous U.S. citizens in Colombia have been drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates,” the State Department said in the statement.

The attacks are not only concentrated in Medellin but also in Cartagena and Bogota. The statement did not indicate of any attacks in the city of Cali.

“These types of crimes routinely go underreported as victims are embarrassed and do not want to follow through with the judicial process,” says the statement.

Currently, the U.S. State Department has Colombia listed under a Level 3 “reconsider travel” advisory due to the level of violent crime and terrorism happening in some parts of the country.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia offers the following advice:

  • Be cautious if using online dating apps in Colombia.
  • If meeting with a stranger, you should strongly consider meeting only in public places and avoiding isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur.
  • If inviting an individual that you just met to your residence or hotel room, speak to your door attendant/concierge beforehand and establish a policy as to what information your new visitor should provide before being authorized entry (photo of identification, etc.) and what process should be followed when your visitor departs.
  • Tell a friend or family member of your plans, including where you are going, details of the person you are meeting, and the app you used to meet them. Victims who are targeted via online dating applications tend to have their electronic devices stolen which often contain all evidence of communication with the assailants.

One of the best lines of defense is to trust your instincts – if something does not feel right, do not hesitate to walk away.

For Americans looking for assistance in Colombia:

It is worth noting that the focus is on male visitors from all countries, not just exclusively Americans.

Keep a list of contact information for your country’s embassy in case of an emergency, especially if you are not from the United States.

Use this link to the list of embassies and consulates in Colombia, or do an online search for your country’s embassy before travel.

