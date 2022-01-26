US Travel Advisory: DO NOT Travel To Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Can a US citizen travel to Costa Rica right now? Yes, U.S. citizens can enter Costa Rica via air on flights departing from the United States and via designated land border crossing sites.

However, many in Costa Rica were surprised with the announcement by the U.S. Department of State, raising the country to Level 4 (the highest level advisory): Do not travel.

“The travel advisory for Costa Rica says: Do not travel to Costa Rica due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Costa Rica due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Costa Rica,” read the travel advisory.

In Monday’s announcement, Costa Rica was one of 15 countries added to the U.S. highest level of travel advisory that includes Jamaica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and Fiji.

The CDC moves countries to level 4 when they report more than 500 cases of new coronavirus cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 people.

Covid cases in Costa Rica have been rising the last two weeks, setting record numbers for daily new cases, the highest so far, today, January 26, the Ministry of Health reported 6,525 new cases.

According to the Health report for today, there are currently 88,602 active cases, which represent 13% of the 668,209 people infected so far; 660 people are in hospital, of which 124 are in an ICU. The death toll from covid-19 now stands at 7,505.

