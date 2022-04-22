Friday 22 April 2022
type here...
Search

Use of masks will continue, announces incoming Minister of Health

Joselyn Chacón announced her position on the mandatory use of masks minutes after being presented in office by the president-elect

HealthNewsFront Page
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Use of masks will continue, announces incoming Minister of Health

QCOSTARICA - Joselyn Chacón, who will be the Minister...
Read more

Is the mandatory use of the PIN for purchases in Costa Rica safe?

QCOSTARICA - The mandatory use of the four-digit PIN...
Read more

Panama requires tourists to wear a mask at its main airport

Rico's COVID Digest - Travelers arriving at Panama's Tocumen...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado assures that cyber attack seeks to destabilize the country

QCOSTARICA - President Carlos Alvarado, in a recorded video...
Read more

Every 16 hours a person dies in a traffic accident in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of April 20 of this year,...
Read more

Buses would stop providing services on weekends and in “off-peak hours” due to high cost of diesel

QCOSTARICA - The increase in fuel prices could lead bus...
Read more

Honduras Extradites Former President to the United States

Q24N TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras extradited former President...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢655.10 Buy

¢664.58 Sell

22 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Joselyn Chacón, who will be the Minister of Health as of May 8, announced within minutes of being officially named to the position by president-elect Rodrigo Chaves, that the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces will be maintained at the beginning of the next administration.

According to the latest report by the Universidad Hispanoamericana, it is still early to know the impact that the various Semana Santa activities could have. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados

On Friday, the president-elect announced the names of ten of his ministers, including Chacón, during a noon press conference.

Chacón, who replaces Dr. Daniel Salas, assured that the elimination of the mask could be a gradual process, by sectors or spaces. “Later, we can analyze the complete elimination, but not at the moment,” emphasized Chacón, who was Chaves’ campaign manager in the second-round elections.

- Advertisement -

“It is a transition process, first you have to check how everything is; the wave continues after Semana Santa. The (use of the) mask at this time continues, it depends on the continuation of the virus and it depends on the analysis that we do scientifically, but it is something that can most certainly be eliminated,” she added.

On Thursday, the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) reported the covid-19 contagion rate at 0.64. This means that a group of 100 people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, would have transmitted it to 64 people.

The UH now reports the contagion rate every two weeks instead of the weekly report it has been providing since the beginning of the pandemic. For the first two weeks of April (2 to 16), the contagion rate was 0.91.

Also, the Ministry of Health reports that the weekly daily average decreased to new 300 cases, which represents 234 fewer infected than 15 days ago; in percentage terms, it means a decrease of 43.82%. It is the lowest of the last 11 weeks.

In its latest weekly report of April 19, the Ministry of Health reports the total number of contagion of covid-19 in Costa Rica, since the first case in March 2020, is 847,784 of which 829,515 (98%) have recuperated and an accumulated 8,383 (1%) deaths.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleIs the mandatory use of the PIN for purchases in Costa Rica safe?
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More than 85% have already received at least one dose against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - More than 85% in Costa Rica, aged five and...
Read more

Telephone line for monitoring patients with Covid-19 taken offline

RICO's COVID DIGEST - This Friday, the 2519-3001 emergency telephone lines...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumer Aware

Is the mandatory use of the PIN for purchases in Costa Rica safe?

QCOSTARICA - The mandatory use of the four-digit PIN...
Weather

Week starts with weak trade winds giving way to rains in some parts of the country

QCOSTARICA - The intertropical convergence zone will cause the...
Paying the bills