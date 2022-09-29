Thursday 29 September 2022
type here...
Search

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 6 months and 5 years of age will start on Tuesday

HealthThe Third Column
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 6 months and 5 years of age will start on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - Pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 will start next...
Read more

Viaduct would be a definitive solution for Ruta 27 with serious sinking problem

QCOSTARICA - Kilometer 44 on the Ruta 27 has...
Read more

Diplomatic slip? President Chaves congratulates Italian political party

QCOSTARICA - Experts in international relations consider unconventional  Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica legislators reject global income tax

QCOSTARICA - The Treasury Affairs Legislative Committee rejected a...
Read more

Therapeutic abortion: how accessible is it for women in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - In Costa Rica, therapeutic abortion is allowed...
Read more

Best Things To Do in Costa Rica

Stunning beaches, lush rainforests, mountains with waterfalls, and charming...
Read more

Retirement Calculator for Married Couples

The sooner you make a retirement plan, the better...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢628.19 Buy

¢636.39 Sell

29 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 will start next Tuesday, October 4, for children between six months and five years of age. This was the only population unprotected against the virus.

On Tuesday night (September 27) a batch with 300,000 pediatric doses from Pfizer BioNTech arrived in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

Marta Esquivel, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) confirmed on the Monumental radio program Nuestra Voz that on October 4 the vaccinating teams will start with the work of immunizing children.

For his part, Alejandro Picado, president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, reported that the country expects 150,000 more pediatric vaccines in the coming weeks.

Authorities called on parents and guardians of minors to go to the vaccination centers against Covid-19. This will also help combat the increase in children with respiratory viruses reported by health authorities.

Share:

Labels of this note

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleViaduct would be a definitive solution for Ruta 27 with serious sinking problem
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

A mask capable of detecting people infected with coronavirus

Q24N (DW) A team of researchers has designed a mask capable...
Read more

Vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all minors in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will be the first country in Latin...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Costa Rica legislators reject global income tax

QCOSTARICA - The Treasury Affairs Legislative Committee rejected a...
National

Passing the blame: “Policia de Transito” for not closing Cambronero

QCOSTARICA - Luis Amador, the Minister of the Obras...
Paying the bills