Vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 6 months and 5 years of age will start on Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – Pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 will start next Tuesday, October 4, for children between six months and five years of age. This was the only population unprotected against the virus.

On Tuesday night (September 27) a batch with 300,000 pediatric doses from Pfizer BioNTech arrived in Costa Rica.

Marta Esquivel, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) confirmed on the Monumental radio program Nuestra Voz that on October 4 the vaccinating teams will start with the work of immunizing children.

For his part, Alejandro Picado, president of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, reported that the country expects 150,000 more pediatric vaccines in the coming weeks.

Authorities called on parents and guardians of minors to go to the vaccination centers against Covid-19. This will also help combat the increase in children with respiratory viruses reported by health authorities.

