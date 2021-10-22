Friday 22 October 2021
Vaccination Commission Allows First Responders to Receive Third Dose of AstraZeneca

The optional and voluntary third dose for first responders will start on October 25, informed the Ministry of Health

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Given the current availability of AstraZeneca vaccine doses and the time that has elapsed since people belonging to first responders completed their vaccination schedule against COVID-19, the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE ) agreed that first responders who have completed the schema, either with AstraZeneca or Pfizer, may, on a voluntary basis, receive a single dose (third dose) of AstraZeneca.

This third dose can be applied to start Monday, October 25, six months after completing the two-dose vaccination schedule.

The CNVE reiterated that this third dose is completely optional and that prior to its reception it should be clarified to interested persons that there is currently no published scientific evidence on the effectiveness of this type of vaccine as a third dose, but neither on negative consequences.

However, the members of the Commission were emphatic that there is scientific basis for the potential benefit when combining replicating viral vector vaccines (such as AstraZeneca) with messenger RNA technology (such as Pfizer).

On other issues, the CNVE agreed to expand the vaccines approved for the entry of tourists, including those endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to those approved by strict regulatory agencies, previously already admitted.

This applies to those people who, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (15 days after completing the vaccination schedule), can enter our country without acquiring medical insurance, a mandatory requirement for all individuals who do not meet this condition.

According to data from the CCSS, more than 6.1 million doses have been applied in the country until October 18. More than 3.5 million correspond to first doses, and more than 2.5 million are second doses, that is 69.67% and 48.95% of the population, respectively.

