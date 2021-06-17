Vaccination commission endorses J & J vaccine, says no to Sinovac

QCOSTARICA – The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE) – National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission – endorsed the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which can be received in case of possible donations, as well as through the Covax mechanism.

In addition, the CNVE extended group 3 vaccination to all types of obesity, not just grade 3 and morbid, as it was previously.

And, after analyzing the effectiveness, efficacy and details of the clinical studies currently available, the CNVE decided that Costa Rica, for the time being, will not acquire a vaccine against COVID-19 from Sinovac Life Sciences.

The Ministry of Health had already referred in resolution about the need for the vaccines that arrive in Costa Rica to have a vaccination effectiveness of at least 60% for the prevention of contagion, a requirement that does not reach Sinovac (51%) as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Additionally, the CNVE pointed out that there is still no peer review of the clinical studies that support the authorization of the vaccine provided by the WHO and that it is also necessary to know the analyzes carried out in nations that have had a high vaccination coverage predominantly with the Sinovac vaccine, without obtaining control of its epidemic situation.

The Commission does not rule out further analysis based on new documentation submitted by the World Health Organization.

