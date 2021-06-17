Thursday 17 June 2021
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

Vaccination commission endorses J & J vaccine, says no to Sinovac

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología (CNVE)  – National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission – endorsed the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which can be received in case of possible donations, as well as through the Covax mechanism.

In addition, the CNVE extended group 3 vaccination to all types of obesity, not just grade 3 and morbid, as it was previously.

And, after analyzing the effectiveness, efficacy and details of the clinical studies currently available, the CNVE decided that Costa Rica, for the time being, will not acquire a vaccine against COVID-19 from Sinovac Life Sciences.

The Ministry of Health had already referred in resolution about the need for the vaccines that arrive in Costa Rica to have a vaccination effectiveness of at least 60% for the prevention of contagion, a requirement that does not reach Sinovac (51%) as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Additionally, the CNVE pointed out that there is still no peer review of the clinical studies that support the authorization of the vaccine provided by the WHO and that it is also necessary to know the analyzes carried out in nations that have had a high vaccination coverage predominantly with the Sinovac vaccine, without obtaining control of its epidemic situation.

The Commission does not rule out further analysis based on new documentation submitted by the World Health Organization.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

