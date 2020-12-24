Thursday, 24 December 2020
HealthNews

Vaccination started in Costa Rica!

91-year-old Elizabeth and 72-year-old Jorge: the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Costa Rica

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91 years old, and Don Jorge De Ford Almetlla, 72 years old, both from the Fundación Persona Adult Mayor, Propam, in San Ramón de La Unión de Tres Ríos, are the first people in Costa Rica to receive the Covid vaccine -19.

Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91 years old, was the first to receive the covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica on Thursday, December 24, 2020

In addition to them, the 22 people who also reside in long-term stay for seniors were vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Don Jorge De Ford Almetlla, 72 years old, was the second to be vaccinated on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Thirty minutes later, internist, José Acuña, and nurse, Tatiana Sancho, at the Specialized Center for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (Ceaco), were the first two health officials to be vaccinated.

Specialized Center for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (Ceaco) nurse Tatiana Sancho

Specialized Center for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (Ceaco) internist José Acuña

- Advertisement -

The start of vaccination on Thursday, December 24 was symbolic, after the arrival of the first 9,750 doses in the country Wednesday night, part of an existing purchase agreement between Costa Rica and Pfizer / BioNtec to supply a total of 3 million doses.

Next week another 11,700 doses are expected to arrive, with the rest arriving gradually over the next few months.

Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado (right) with Doña Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes and Don Jorge De Ford Almetlla, both from the Fundación Persona Adult Mayor, Propam, in San Ramón de La Unión de Tres Ríos. To left is Health Minister Daniel Salas and to his left Roman Macaya, president of the Caja

The extended vaccination program will commence on Monday, December 28, beginning with the first priority group.

From this moment on, the country will receive more doses each week to expand coverage. “This is the beginning of the end,” said Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, who in turn asks the population not to lower their guard in terms of the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – indicated that the entire vaccination process will take 11 months, that is, it is expected to conclude in November 2021.

- Advertisement -

The executive president of the CCSS, Román Macaya, explained that as the doses arrive, it is expected to contact the people who make up the different priority groups for vaccination and asked people not to go to the health centers until they are first contacted.

“This is a historic moment for the Costa Rican Social Security because with the arrival of these vaccines, we not only became one of the first countries in the continent to start immunizing our risk groups, but we are also providing the population with an additional tool to reduce the chances of contagion from Covid-19,” said Macaya.

Costa Rica is the first country in Central America and second to Mexico in Latin America to start vaccination for the covid-19.

Costa Rica has signed agreements to acquire a total of six million doses to vaccinate three million people, this represents more than 60% of the population and more than 80% of the people who can receive the dose, taking into account that it will not apply to minors, pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding.

Vaccination is not mandatory.

“Without a doubt, vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent disease and save lives and positively impact the public health of nations because when we get vaccinated we not only protect ourselves but also those around us.

Costa Rica has 9,750 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. More will arrive next week.

“Each person who is vaccinated against Covid-19 not only contributes to their own health, but is also helping to reduce the circulation of this disease in our country,” said the head of the Expanded Immunization Program of the Fund, Dr. Leandra Abarca.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleClothing, cosmetics and electronics among items retained by customs for errors in declarations
Next articleMinistry of Health of Panama misinforms about vaccines purchased by Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ministry of Health of Panama misinforms about vaccines purchased by Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - It's unclear why the Ministry of Health of Panama...
Read more

Too cold for you? Cold surge #8 will enter the northern Caribbean Sea tonight

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, December 24, will continue sunny and most...
Read more

MOST READ

Central Bank forecasts inflation below 2% in the next two years

Health

UCR Mechanical Ventilators Ready to Hit Hospitals

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Two new respiratory support devices - developed by scientists from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) - will arrive at Costa Rican...
Health

Sanitary measures for the end and beginning of the year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The sanitary measures will remain unchanged for this weekend, however, beginning on Thursday, December 31, vehicles may not circulate after 7:00 pm...
Health

Who is first to be vaccinated in Costa Rica?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Seniors and long-stay center workers, as well as first responders, will be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Costa Rica...
Health

Residents returning by land must isolate for 14 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday the government reminded that legal residents who return by land must comply with a sanitary isolation order for a period...
Chile

Chilean-based coronavirus outbreak in Antarctica, the only continent that remained virus-free

Q24N -
Q24N - An outbreak of coronavirus with up to 36 infected was detected at the base maintained by the Chilean Army in Antarctica, the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.