Thursday 15 December 2022
Vehicle restriction of San Jose will not apply between December 23 and January 8

Fewer vehicles circulating in the central core of San Jose makes restrictions un-necessary and allows the Policia de Transito focus on tourist routes

Vehicle restriction of San Jose will not apply between December 23 and January 8

Dollar Exchange

¢594.53 Buy

¢601.46 Sell

15 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – The vehicle restriction by license plate number in the central area of San José will not apply as of December 23 and will resume until January 9, 2023.

This is due to the closure of public institutions and a large part of the private labor sector, meaning fewer cars in the central core of the capital city, making vehicular restrictions unnecessary.

In addition, it allows the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) to redirect human resources (officials) to control the routes to tourist areas.

 

