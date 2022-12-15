Vehicle restriction of San Jose will not apply between December 23 and January 8

QCOSTARICA – The vehicle restriction by license plate number in the central area of San José will not apply as of December 23 and will resume until January 9, 2023.

This is due to the closure of public institutions and a large part of the private labor sector, meaning fewer cars in the central core of the capital city, making vehicular restrictions unnecessary.

- Advertisement -

In addition, it allows the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) to redirect human resources (officials) to control the routes to tourist areas.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related