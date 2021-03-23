Vehicle restrictions for April will be same as March

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary vehicle restriction for Semana Santa and April 2021 will not have changes, they will be the same applied this month.

The president of the National Emergency Commission, Alexander Solís, confirmed the measure this Tuesday afternoon at the press conference from Casa Presidencial.

- Advertisement -

Solil also asked people to ignore messages posted on social networks with information for last year’s Semana Santa, which were the toughest of all the restrictions in the past year.

During the Semana Santa (East Week) 2021, which runs from March 28 to April 4, the nighttime vehicle restriction will remain in effect from Monday to Sunday from 11 pm to 5 am, with the well-known exemptions.

During the weekdays, Monday to Friday, the only vehicle restrictions apply to the “casco metropolitan” (San Jose city metropolitan area), from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm depending on the last digit of the vehicle’s license plate:

Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending 1 and 2 are prohibited from circulation.

Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending 3 and 4 are prohibited from circulation.

Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending 5 and 6 are prohibited from circulation.

Thursday, vehicles with license plates ending 7 and 8 are prohibited from circulation.

Friday, vehicles with license plates ending 9 and 0 are prohibited from circulation.

The current fine for breaching the sanitary nighttime and San Jose city measure is ¢107,000.

- Advertisement -

To find out the specifications that the exception letter must contain, you can visit the official government website at: http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas/restricción-vehicular.