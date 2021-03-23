Tuesday 23 March 2021
type here...
HealthCoronavirusRedaqted

Vehicle restrictions for April will be same as March

The vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa and the month of April will be the same as this month (March), every night from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am and weekdays from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm in the metropolitan area of the city of San Jose

by Rico
66

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary vehicle restriction for Semana Santa and April 2021 will not have changes, they will be the same applied this month.

The vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa and the month of April will be the same as this month (March), every night from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am and weekdays from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm in the metropolitan area of the city of San Jose

The president of the National Emergency Commission, Alexander Solís, confirmed the measure this Tuesday afternoon at the press conference from Casa Presidencial.

- Advertisement -

Solil also asked people to ignore messages posted on social networks with information for last year’s Semana Santa, which were the toughest of all the restrictions in the past year.

During the Semana Santa (East Week) 2021, which runs from March 28 to April 4, the nighttime vehicle restriction will remain in effect from Monday to Sunday from 11 pm to 5 am, with the well-known exemptions.

During the weekdays, Monday to Friday, the only vehicle restrictions apply to the “casco metropolitan” (San Jose city metropolitan area), from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm depending on the last digit of the vehicle’s license plate:

  • Mondays, vehicles with license plates ending 1 and 2 are prohibited from circulation.
  • Tuesdays, vehicles with license plates ending 3 and 4 are prohibited from circulation.
  • Wednesdays, vehicles with license plates ending 5 and 6 are prohibited from circulation.
  • Thursday, vehicles with license plates ending 7 and 8 are prohibited from circulation.
  • Friday, vehicles with license plates ending 9 and 0 are prohibited from circulation.

The current fine for breaching the sanitary nighttime and San Jose city measure is ¢107,000.

- Advertisement -

To find out the specifications that the exception letter must contain, you can visit the official government website at: http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas/restricción-vehicular.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica reopens land borders to tourists starting April 5
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica reopens land borders to tourists starting April 5

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will reopen the land borders to tourists...
Read more

Pfizer Begins Human Trials of New Pill to Treat Coronavirus

Q HEALTH - Pfizer said it has begun human safety testing...
Read more

MOST READ

Only 0.2% of those vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica registered any side effects

Photos of Costa Rica

Impossible to forget: Arenal Volcano at sunrise!

Q Costa Rica -
Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography, who wrote on his Facebook post: "The photo was taken in April 2018. It was indeed a stroke of...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, Beware of Gringo Neophyte ‘Experts’

Christopher Howard -
This is a subject that I have written about repeatedly and can make the difference between success or failure while living here. During the last...
Politics

IMF-Backed Bill Sets Up Clash With Costa Rica’s Powerful Unions

Q Costa Rica -
(BLOOMBERG) Costa Rica is trying to rein in one of the world’s highest public sector wage bills, pitting powerful unions against the government and...
Health

Covid-19 caused the Costa Rican population to lose 13,484 years of life

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican population to lose 13,484 years of life. How is this possible and what does it...
Redaqted

Health officials against Covid-19 vaccination lose Constitutional Court appeal

Rico -
QCOSTARICA.COM - Health officials who oppose being vaccinated against Covid-19 lost their claim before the Constitutional Court, flatly rejecting the workers' complaint. Since the beginning...
Economic Policy

Costa Rica’s Powerful Unions to Take To The Streets Against IMF Bill

Rico -
Costa Rica is trying to rein in one of the world’s highest public sector wage bills, pitting powerful unions against the government and the...
Coronavirus

Private Sector Proposes Rapid Antigen Test to Help Revive the Economy

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Workers and educators, as well as private sector employers, could increase their productivity while improving health conditions, using rapid antigen tests through...
Guatemala

Three Volcanoes Increase Their Eruptive Activity in Guatemala

Q24N -
Q24N - Guatemala's National Institute of Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) on Wednesday informed that the Pacaya, Fuego, and Santiaguito volcanoes intensified their eruptive activity and warned...
Coronavirus

Pfizer Begins Human Trials of New Pill to Treat Coronavirus

Rico -
Q HEALTH - Pfizer said it has begun human safety testing of a new pill to treat the coronavirus that could be used at...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.