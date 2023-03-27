Monday 27 March 2023
Vehicle restrictions of San Jose suspended for Semana Santa

Restrictions return on Tuesday, April 11

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Driving in and around the inner core of the city of San Jose can be a mixed bag during Semana Santa, given that the weekday vehicular restrictions of San Jose will not apply for the first 10 days of April.

The move will allow Transito (Traffic) authorities to redirect staff to the areas with the greatest number of people, such as major highways leading into and out of the greater metropolitan area, and beaches and resorts.

This will not mean the city of San Jose and other major centers and provincial capitals will not have traffic patrols, as a small contingency, in addition to local municipal police will continue their work, in particular during the religious activities common across many communities during Semana Santa.

The vehicular restrictions of San Jose will return on Tuesday, April 11.

