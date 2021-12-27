Volaris offers 50% off on all its routes

Prices and discounts are subject to change without prior notice

QCOSTARICA – As part of its special end-of-year promotions, the ultra low cost airline, Volaris announced 50% discounts to people who buy their tickets before the end of today, Monday, December 27.

The discount applies to all routes, travel is until March 2023, and Volaris offers the Flexibility combo for customer support in free changes to low season dates.

Saving money with Volaris includes using Mobile Check-in to avoid charges for changing seats or personalized attention at the airport counters.

The discount applies only to the airfare reservation and does not apply to the airport tax or additional services.

For international flights, basic reservations only include a personal item that fits under the seat. Acquiring the classic reservation includes a personal object plus a carry-on bag and with the reservation plus includes a personal object, two carry-on bags, plus a checked bag.

Prices and discounts are subject to change without prior notice, so the airline recommends consulting the www.volaris.com page for their application.

