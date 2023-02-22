Wednesday 22 February 2023
Water in a carton box

The water in carton sector is thriving because of the global movement in favor of recyclable packaging solutions.

Water in a carton box

QCOSTARICA – The cardboard water sector, friendly to the environment, is growing every day in Costa Rica. This is due to the global movement that favors sustainable packaging solutions.

In Central America and the Caribbean, Tetra Pak is at the forefront with water in carton packages that protect the product from external factors such as bacteria and high temperatures, preserving the natural properties of water and keeping it safe.

The containers and their lids are also recyclable, contributing to caring for the environment – the lid is derived from sugar cane, and the container, being mainly cardboard, comes from renewable sources, with FSC certification.

In Costa Rica, there is already water in Tetra Pak containers on the market.

The global demand for bottled water is growing and carton alternatives are the global trend towards health and wellness.

“At Tetra Pak we know that there is a global environmental movement for sustainable packaging solutions, and it is gaining momentum, and we act to offer solutions that respect the environment, said Luis Santamaría, executive director of Tetra Pak for Central America and the Caribbean.

“We believe in the responsible sourcing and use of renewable, recyclable and carbon-neutral materials of plant origin, to reduce our environmental impact and incorporate greater recyclability. in our product portfolio, always complying with food safety requirements for the benefit of our customers, consumers and the environment,” concluded Santamaría.

