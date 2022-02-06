Sunday 6 February 2022
“We are thinking of leaving the GAM”, director of McDonald’s Costa Rica

The fast food chain plans to invest some US$200 million dollars and create 550 new jobs in the next three years expanding its presence in the country

BusinessRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – McDonald’s will focus its investment in Costa Rica, between this year and 2024, on increasing its presence in the country, mainly outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Today, McDonald’s has 145 points of sale in Costa Rica

With an investment of more than US$20 million dollars, the fast food chain plans to increase between 10% and 15% more restaurants, dessert centers and McCafe’s and create more than 550 new jobs.

Today, McDonald’s Costa Rica has 145 points of sale and 2,000 employees.

Esteban Sequeira, general director of Arcos Dorados Costa Rica, the company that owns the brand in Latin America and the Caribbean, explained to La Nación the growth strategy and future projection of the fast food business.

“For the next three years, the company plans to open new and sustainable restaurants, similar to the new in San Rafael de Alajuela; dessert centers that have become a very important boost in generating additional customers in downtown San José, Heredia, Alajuela and in shopping malls; McCafé, which continues to be a very interesting segment in a country that consumes a lot of coffee.

“Also, the growth through delivery (home delivery), reaching more restaurants that today do not have this service. On the digital issue, where we have a high penetration of customers who today prefer to consume products through our app or digital offer, this represents significant growth for Arcos Dorados in Costa Rica. The idea is to always be present where the client needs it,” explained Sequeira.

Esteban Sequeira, general director of Arcos Dorados Costa Rica, stated that this investment consolidates the positive impact of the brand in Costa Rican society. Photo: Joseph Cordero / La Nacion

McDonald’s can be found in six of the seven provinces, Puntarenas being the only province with any golden arches. McDonald’s to invest $20 million in openings, renovations and technology.

Sequeria said the company’s plans is to focus its expansion strategy outside the GAM, including a presence in Puntarenas province and more restaurants on the Caribbean coast.

“We still do not have specific data to give an amount or locations, the reality is that this depends on how the negotiations of the different properties are progressing where we want to be,” said Sequeira.

Read the complete interview, in Spanish at La Nacion here.

