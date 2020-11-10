Tuesday, 10 November 2020
“We hope that the Biden government will bring us an improvement in travel recommendation”, Canatur

The National Chamber of Tourism is looking to improving the travel recommendation to Costa Rica by the United States

The change of government in the United States should not mean major changes for tourism in Costa Rica, considers Ruben Acón, president of the Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism.

Acón is looking to a Biden administration improving the travel recommendation to Costa Rica, which is currently level 3, in the medium term, advising Americans to reconsider their trip to Costa Rica “due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime”.

“Due to the pandemic, it is understandable that we now have that category, but we do hope that in the medium term we will be included in category 2, so that more Americans feel safer coming to the country,” Acón said.

Regarding international tourism, Acón believes that the reactivation of this sector of the United States economy will serve other larger and more priority markets, among which Costa Rica does not figure due to the size of its population.

 

