Saturday 18 September 2021
type here...
Search

What are we celebrating?

Lighter SideBlogsRico's Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

What are we celebrating?

QCOSTARICA - From the gallows humor department is the...
Read more

Sala IV rejects covid patient’s claim for Caja to pay the cost of a private hospital

QCOSTARICA - A claim made by a family against...
Read more

Finally, migrant population in Costa Rica will be vaccinated against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - After complaints raised by migrants because they...
Read more

Costa Rica is the Main Exporter of Palm Oil in 2020

QCOSTARICA - In 2020, Costa Rica was the largest...
Read more

Uruguay considers allowing tourists to buy marijuana

Q24N - The first country in the world to...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 18: “ODD” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Starting today, September 18, we go back...
Read more

500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - During the celebration of the Bicentennial of...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – From the gallows humor department is the following meme on social networks that maybe is too close to the truth.

In the image, the boy, holding a flag of Costa Rica, asks “what are we celebrating today”, in reference to the September 15 independence day, which this year is number 200th.

- Advertisement -

The man replies, “the day we got tired of being robbed by the Spanish and began to choose our own thieves”.

Comments range.

“The rulers are the reflection of the people! If the rulers are thieves it is because a good part of the people are thieves!”

“It is an unquestionable reality, it is that a large part of our people is morally and ethically ill.”

“But the Spaniards are still here, Ruta 27, Riteve and others (businesses), then from whom do we become independent?”

“Sadly it’s true. And politicians are like a cancer that to save the country you have to clean all the 3 powers. Corruption has reached beyond where we even suspect.”

- Advertisement -

What’s your opinion?

Comment on our official Facebook page here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSala IV rejects covid patient’s claim for Caja to pay the cost of a private hospital
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ortega calls on citizens not to stay “locked up” at home

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s president, Daniel Ortega, underestimates ‘new Covid outbreak’,...
Read more

How Independence celebrated in Costa Rica: the Independence Torch

QCOSTARICA - Every September 13, the Antorcha de la Independencia (Independence...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 13: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, September 13, despite being...
Health

People with second dose against covid-19 are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized and die

QCOSTARICA -People completely vaccinated against covid-19 are five times...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.