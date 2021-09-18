QCOSTARICA – From the gallows humor department is the following meme on social networks that maybe is too close to the truth.

In the image, the boy, holding a flag of Costa Rica, asks “what are we celebrating today”, in reference to the September 15 independence day, which this year is number 200th.

- Advertisement -

The man replies, “the day we got tired of being robbed by the Spanish and began to choose our own thieves”.

Comments range.

“The rulers are the reflection of the people! If the rulers are thieves it is because a good part of the people are thieves!”

“It is an unquestionable reality, it is that a large part of our people is morally and ethically ill.”

“But the Spaniards are still here, Ruta 27, Riteve and others (businesses), then from whom do we become independent?”

“Sadly it’s true. And politicians are like a cancer that to save the country you have to clean all the 3 powers. Corruption has reached beyond where we even suspect.”

- Advertisement -

What’s your opinion?

Comment on our official Facebook page here.

Related