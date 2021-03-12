What happens if you miss the appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19?

RICO’s COVID-19 DIGEST – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja, through the local clinics known as Ebais, are responsible for carrying out the covid-19 vaccination campaign in Costa Rica.

Due to the characteristics of the vaccine against Covid-19, the immunization campaign is by appointment.

Costa Ricans and permanent residents are asked to update their contact information with their local clinic (not necessary to be a contributor – paying into the Caja), so that you can be contacted (by telephone, email or text message) for your appointment.

This can be done in person at the local Ebais or online at the CCSS website, registering under the EDUS program, either on the website or downloading the app.

While the EDUS is supposed to track your medical appointments, among other things, on social networks users have commented that it has not been effective with the covid-19 vaccination appointments.

If in doubt, in particular, if your Spanish is not that “good looking”, visit your local clinic to confirm. Remember that most Ebais work on the program of giving out appointments early in the mornings, so the lines can be long before 9:00 am.

If you are not sure which Ebais you belong to, visit the nearest you know to you, have a utility bill or rental agreement handy. An example, in my case, in Santa Ana there are at least three clinics, in addition to the main canton offices. I live on the cusp of Uruca and Piedades, both a similar (walking) distance. My utility bill indicates I belong to Uruca.

Missing your appointment

So, what happens if you do miss your appointment? Can it be rescheduled? Or is it assigned to someone else?

“In case of not attending the appointment of the first dose, it will be applied to someone else, but the appointment for that first dose could be rescheduled according to the availability of the vaccine.

“In case of not showing up for the appointment for the second dose, the vaccine should be used in another person to avoid losing that dose,” explained Xiomara Badilla, head of epidemiological surveillance at the Caja.

“But the appointment (for the second dose) cannot be rescheduled. So it is important to remember the vaccination appointment of the first and second doses to avoid setbacks and also achieve maximum immunity for the protection of each person,” added Badilla.

If you have travel plans abroad

It is recommended, if you are in Group 2, for example, to postpone any travel plans abroad until after you have had your second dose applied.

Or at least, travel to a country, where you can be notified of your appointment and can return the next day. As I said before, your first appointment can be rescheduled, but, best to show on the first appointment date.

This was confirmed with the vaccination coordinator in Santa Ana last week, who got a resounding “no” from her higher-ups, in this case, Leandra Abarca.