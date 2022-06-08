What is a no deposit welcome bonus for online casinos?

Numerous online casinos offer several casino bonuses to attract new players to their casinos and retain their current players. There are different types of casino bonuses like welcome bonus, no deposit bonus, deposit bonus, loyalty bonus, referral bonus, etc., that online casinos offer. One of the most rewarding casino bonuses among these bonuses is a no deposit welcome bonus. Players can play casino games using this bonus without risking their own money.

What is a no deposit welcome bonus?

No deposit welcome bonus is a part of the welcome bonus and is given to players without having to make any deposit. It is a completely free bonus that allows the players to play casino games without risking their own money and win some real money. It is a pretty standard casino bonus offered by any $2 minimum deposit casino. The players can claim this bonus by registering with the casino and verifying their casino account. After the account is verified, the casino account is funded by the no deposit casino bonus.

In most cases, the $2 minimum deposit casinos fund the casino account immediately with the casino bonus without the need to enter any bonus code. However, some casinos require you to enter a bonus code to claim the no deposit bonus. Most online casinos offer this bonus for slot games or live dealer casino games. However, this bonus comes with wagering requirements that you must fulfill to withdraw your casino winnings.

Types of No deposit welcome bonus

No deposit casino bonus is usually of 3 types. These are:

Cash Bonus

Free Spins

Bet Token

Cash Bonus

The cash bonus is the most common type of no deposit casino bonus offered to casino players. This bonus does not require any deposit from the players; all it needs is signing up with the casino and verifying the account. You can play different casino games using the cash bonus. Most casinos allow players to use this cash bonus on all the casino games, but there are some casinos allow players to use this cash bonus on particular games.

Free Spins

Many online casinos offer no deposit bonuses in the form of free spins to the players. You can use these free spins to play online slot games for free. Usually, the casinos have selected particular slot games that you can play using the free spins.

Bet Token

Many online casinos offer bet tokens of particular value as a no deposit bonus. These bet tokens have a fixed value, are for specific games, and can be used on a single hand. For example, if a casino offers a $5 token for blackjack, you can use this bet token on the blackjack game only and wager for $5. However, this is not the most common bonus type, with only a handful of casinos offering this bonus.

How to Claim No Deposit Welcome Bonus?

A no deposit welcome bonus is mostly reserved for new players. However, since it comes in different forms, here are a few simple instructions and casino tips on successfully claiming this bonus.

Search a casino that offers no deposit welcome bonus.

The first thing you should do is find a reputed and safe online casino that offers no deposit welcome bonus. Many popular online casinos offer no deposit welcome bonus. This bonus usually comes in 3 types – free money, free spins, or token.

Register with the casino offering no deposit welcome bonus.

Register with the casino to open your casino account after you find the reputed online casino offering a no deposit welcome bonus. Most online casinos need only basic information about players, like name, email address, etc., for registration, which can be done from the desktop as well as mobile devices.

Claim the no deposit welcome bonus

After registering with the casino, most online casinos immediately transfer the no deposit welcome bonus to the player’s account. However, some online casinos require players to enter the bonus or promo code to claim this bonus.

Play with the bonus

The bonus is not free money that you can withdraw; it has to be wagered. You have to meet specific wagering requirements before you can withdraw this money. For e.g, if the casino offers $50 bonus money with 20x wagering requirements, you have to wager this money 20x the amount ($50 *20 = 1000$) before you can withdraw this money and winnings from it.

3 Things to consider before claiming No deposit Bonus

There are many things that you should consider before claiming the no deposit bonus. The 3 most common things that you should consider are:

Check the casino first

Always check the casino thoroughly before signing up to claim the no deposit casino. Ensure the casino is reputed, has a valid gaming license, games are from reputable software providers, has reliable customer support, etc.

Wagering Requirements

The no deposit casino bonus generally comes with some wagering requirements. Make sure that the casino does not have too high wagering requirements so that you can withdraw your winnings easily.

Available Games

There are only a few casino games that you can play using this bonus. Not every casino game listed on the casino website is available with this bonus. So, always check the number of casino games available with this casino bonus.

Pros & Cons of Playing With No Deposit Bonus Casino

Pros

There are many pros of gambling using a no deposit casino. Some of the pros are:

Winning real money

The biggest pro of a no deposit welcome bonus is that it allows you to win real money without risking your own money. In addition, since you are playing casino games with bonus money, you won’t be paying anything and can’t lose any money.

Try new casino games

You can try out new casino games, and familiarize yourself with the rules and casino features using this bonus.

Develop winning strategies

Since you don’t have any risk of losing money, you can develop different strategies using this bonus that can help you win big money.

Cons

Although there are many pros of gambling using a no deposit bonus, there are some cons too. Some of the cons are:

High Wagering requirements

The wagering requirements vary from casino to casino, but with no deposit casino bonus, the wagering requirements are usually high. So, you have to wager a large amount of money before withdrawing any of your winnings.

Limited games

There are limited casino games that you can play with this bonus. You cannot play all casino games using this bonus as most casinos have particular casino games available with this bonus.

Final Words

No deposit casino bonus is a great way to win real money without risking any money. It enables you to try out new games and casinos. There are many casino life hacks that you can use to claim the best deals on no deposit casino bonuses. However, you should check the terms and conditions associated with the bonus carefully before claiming the bonus.

