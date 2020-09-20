What Is Sports Betting Like In Costa Rica?

Sports betting is a fun way to feel like you are a part of the game. However, not every country allows gamblers to bet on sports within its boundaries. Costa Rica is one of those countries, at least when it comes to physical sports betting houses.

Online betting platforms are permitted, such as SBOBET, and Costa Ricans can legally take advantage of these sites. The government also allows gambling sites to operate from Costa Rica, so you will find numerous local sites that are required by the government to pay taxes.

History Of Sports Betting in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, sports betting is complicated. While brick-and-mortar betting houses are not allowed, online betting has been legal since 1999 when the government established a regulatory environment for such sites. It wasn’t until 2012 that gambling sites were asked to pay taxes directly to the government, however.

Online gambling sites were given complete freedom when there were no regulations or taxes, but have since been subject to the stricter regulation that applies to local sites. Not much has changed in terms of governmental approach to sports betting, though. There is sometimes talk of legalizing physical gambling within the country, but meaningful measures have yet to emerge.

Safety Measures For Betting Online in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican government takes a hands-off approach to regulating sports betting sites, allowing local platforms to operate freely as long as taxes are paid. International sites receive the same benefit without the need to contribute.

When it comes to security, the onus is solely on the patrons to take precautionary measures. The government provides space for online gambling sites to operate legally, but it doesn’t have a regulatory body in place that will help protect you against data theft and other fraud.

You will need to be sure the platform you use is reliable and secure. The government recommends that patrons do prior research and check the licensing of the local sites before creating a betting account.

Betting Resources in Costa Rica

Despite the seemingly impossible hoops to jump, sports betting is huge in Costa Rica. There are over 400 online gambling platforms operating in the country because, without a gambling regulatory body, sites operate freely and do not require a gaming license.

Even local platforms obtain licenses from countries nearby, such as Panama or Curacao.

The government still wrestles with the idea of legalizing physical betting locations, but in the meantime, Costa Ricans bet on sports online. With no restrictions on whether you opt for a local or international site, many Costa Ricans prefer the latter.

The government still wrestles with the idea of legalizing physical betting locations, but in the meantime, Costa Ricans bet on sports online. With no restrictions on whether you opt for a local or international site, many Costa Ricans prefer the latter.