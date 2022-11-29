Tuesday 29 November 2022
type here...
Search

WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself

WhatsApp will activate a function that makes it easier to send messages to oneself

TechMessagingMore News
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself

QTECH - Have you ever wanted to message yourself?...
Read more

Increase in Internet connections boosts levels of competitiveness in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA  (Revista Summa) The increase in fixed and mobile...
Read more

IOM: Central America is in a “migration storm”

Q24N (EFE) The situation of immigrants who cross Central...
Read more

Planning on “carnita’ for the holidays? Prices increased up to 20% compared to 2021

QCOSTARICA - If you plan to make a 'carnita...
Read more

Boyeros parade returned to San José post pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Nearly 300 "yuntas" (oxen) with their respective...
Read more

Yokasta Valle conquers double world crown

QCOSTARICA - In a great boxing match, Costa Rica's...
Read more

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

QCOSTARICA - An integrated border post between Costa Rica...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢596.70 Buy

¢602.92 Sell

29 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QTECH – Have you ever wanted to message yourself? Using the instant messaging app, WhatsApp, you have noticed it is impossible. Until now. But that is soon to change, as Whatsapp has started rolling out a feature to let you chat with yourself.

Image by WhatsApp, which will soon begin to deploy the “Message Yourself” functionality

Sending messages to your own account can be a way to keep a piece of information easily accessible, right next to your other WhatsApp conversations.

Called “Message Yourself,” the feature lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp, reports TechCrunch.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, the Meta-owned instant messaging app announced the rollout of the new messaging feature that will reach all its Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. It was initially tested with some beta testers, WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reported in late October. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature has begun rolling out globally.

Users will see their contact at the top of the contacts list on WhatsApp when they create a new chat. Tapping that contact will take them to the chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves.

Although the native feature to message yourself is new on WhatsApp, some users have already been using a workaround for some time. You could already send messages to yourself using the app’s “click to chat” feature. Nonetheless, the new offering removes the additional steps that users needed to self-chat using the wa.me URL.

Users can also pin their self-chat messages to the top of the conversation list if they don’t want to search them in their widely polluted chats list.

WhatsApp rival Signal has a feature named Note to Self that addresses the same use case — it lets you create messages for personal use. However, unlike WhatsApp’s newly launched feature that is accessible from the top of the contact list on the app, Signal doesn’t suggest your own profile at the top of the recipient list. Users need to search and select the contact entry “Note to Self” to use the feature.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleIncrease in Internet connections boosts levels of competitiveness in Costa Rica
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Informal surveys on Facebook and WhatsApp are illegal, warns Elections Tribunal

QCOSTARICA - The political campaigns to elect the president and legislators...
Read more

Facebook experiments with Costa Rica reducing political content

QCOSTARICA - Meta, the multinational technology conglomerate, is carrying out an...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Messaging

WhatsApp rolls out a feature that makes it easier to message yourself

QTECH - Have you ever wanted to message yourself?...
News

Talks advancing for an integrated border post between Costa Rica and Panama

QCOSTARICA - An integrated border post between Costa Rica...
Paying the bills