Tuesday 7 November 2023
type here...
Search

When will it stop raining in Costa Rica 2023?

The summer or dry season is just around the corner.

#ClimateNationalNews
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Suspended Banco Nacional Employees Filed a ‘Habeas Corpus’

QCOSTARICA -- Three of the seven employees suspected of...
Read more

Celebrities That Have Homes in Costa Rica

Costa Rica, a country synonymous with lush rainforests, pristine...
Read more

When will it stop raining in Costa Rica 2023?

QCOSTARICA -- The rainy season in Costa Rica begins...
Read more

Canada recommends its citizens a ‘high degree of caution’ when visiting Costa Rica due to insecurity

QCOSTARICA -- The Government of Canada issued an alert...
Read more

Labor exploitation is the other side of the increase in tourist construction in Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA (SemanarioUniversidad) Guanacaste leads the ranking of new constructions...
Read more

Colombia Hopes Curb Growing Hippo Population

Q24N (VOA) Colombia will try to control its population...
Read more

Costa Rican cocoa ranked among the 50 best in the world

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rican cocoa is positioned as one...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢530.88 BUY

¢537.37 SELL

07 November 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The rainy season in Costa Rica begins in May and ends in November for the entire country, except for the Caribbean.

For this week, the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), highlighted that the first manifestations of the transition stage from the rainy season to the dry season will occur.

- Advertisement -

According to IMN experts, this week there will be an increase in trade winds. and that from today (Tuesday) to Friday the main changes will be perceived in Guanacaste, caused by an increase in atmospheric pressure north of the Caribbean Sea.

It is due to this situation that the possibility of downpours in the Pacific and west of the Central Valley is forecast to decrease, while rains will increase in the Caribbean and part of the Northern Zone.

Rebeca Morera, IMN weather specialist, forecasts for the Central Valley as partly cloudy with occasional wind gusts for this Tuesday morning, to mostly cloudy with occasional rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and partly cloudy with moderate wind for the evening.

This pattern is expected, with some areas experiencing variable cloudiness and possible rains throughout the rest of the country.

“A morning with partly cloudy is expected nationwide, with a greater concentration of clouds towards the north of the country and near the Caribbean coasts. In the afternoon, the rainy episodes will be isolated and may occur especially in regions of the Central and South Pacific, dispersed in mountainous sectors of the Central Valley and Northern Zone.,” stated the IMN official forecast.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Canada recommends its citizens a ‘high degree of caution’ when visiting Costa Rica due to insecurity
Next article
Celebrities That Have Homes in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica under “yellow” and “green” alert due to rains

QCOSTARICA -- The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) - National Emergency...
Read more

Break out the galoshes, long weekend will have rains and winds due to tropical waves 21 and 22

Q COSTA RICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Nicaragua immigration demands of migrants US$150 for “safe passage”

QCOSTARICA -- More than 14,000 migrants who crossed the...
Colombia

Colombia Hopes Curb Growing Hippo Population

Q24N (VOA) Colombia will try to control its population...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: