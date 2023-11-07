When will it stop raining in Costa Rica 2023?

QCOSTARICA — The rainy season in Costa Rica begins in May and ends in November for the entire country, except for the Caribbean.

For this week, the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), highlighted that the first manifestations of the transition stage from the rainy season to the dry season will occur.

According to IMN experts, this week there will be an increase in trade winds. and that from today (Tuesday) to Friday the main changes will be perceived in Guanacaste, caused by an increase in atmospheric pressure north of the Caribbean Sea.

It is due to this situation that the possibility of downpours in the Pacific and west of the Central Valley is forecast to decrease, while rains will increase in the Caribbean and part of the Northern Zone.

Rebeca Morera, IMN weather specialist, forecasts for the Central Valley as partly cloudy with occasional wind gusts for this Tuesday morning, to mostly cloudy with occasional rains and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and partly cloudy with moderate wind for the evening.

This pattern is expected, with some areas experiencing variable cloudiness and possible rains throughout the rest of the country.

“A morning with partly cloudy is expected nationwide, with a greater concentration of clouds towards the north of the country and near the Caribbean coasts. In the afternoon, the rainy episodes will be isolated and may occur especially in regions of the Central and South Pacific, dispersed in mountainous sectors of the Central Valley and Northern Zone.,” stated the IMN official forecast.

