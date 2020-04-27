Monday, 27 April 2020
NewsFront PageOpinion

When will the coronavirus emergency end in Costa Rica?

By Rico
192
Modified date:

Rico’s Covid-19 Digest – The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020, declared COVID-19 pandemic. On March 6, Costa Rica reported its first confirmed case, a New Yorker visiting the country. As did many countries around the world, Costa Rica declared a state of emergency and implemented strict public health measures.

As of Sunday, April 26, 51 days after, the total infected reached 695. For almost two weeks, the number of new cases has been in single digits. The country counts this Monday morning with only 425 cases, as recoveries far outnumber new infections.

For the most part, Costa Rican have adapted to the “new normal”, such as driving restrictions countrywide, instead of only San Jose, and no driving at night. After almost weeks on end of social distancing, closed stores, malls, and beaches, tiredness is setting in.

- payin the bills -

Unemployment or reduced work, complete sectors like tourism hard hit and the economy is suffering. So, it’s no surprise many asking, or at least thinking, the same question: when will it all end?

There is no easy answer to this question. Projections and expert opinions, all point to one simple reality: we don’t know.

There are good signs that the actions taken by the Ministry of Health, the daily preaching by Dr. Daniel Salas of washing our hands, staying at home, going out only if necessary and more are working. Although there are new cases daily, it is a much slower rate than a few weeks ago.

The concern of overwhelming medical resources, such as hospitals and intensive care units did not occur.

- paying the bills -

Costa Rica did not like our neighbor to the south (Panama) and neighbors to the north (El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala), next to the immediate (Nicaragua), lock down the country.

Yes, we have restrictions on driving, the airports, sea and land borders did not close completely, only prohibiting the entry of foreigners (though they can leave).

Although it’s too early to tell if we’ve reached the peak of the first epidemic wave, it may be time to loosen up a little bit, not too much, too soon, to start moving towards a new normal.

For this, both President Carlos Alvarado and the Health Minister advanced that today, Monday, April 27, there will be changes, an easing of the restrictions, but not a removal as many have come to think.

This is an evolving situation.

I don’t have a crystal ball or inside information, just common sense that the measures will move from primarily health-focused, as has been the case so far, to a more economic one. I cannot think that the changes to be announced today will be overly drastic or will take effect immediately.

- paying the bills --

I don’t see stadiums filled with soccer or concert fans any time soon. I don’t see the night time vehicular restrictions being lifted, perhaps starting a little later, 10 pm like before Semana Santa.

As to the rest, we will learn in a few hours.

Previous articleDeaths and desperation mount in Ecuador, epicenter of coronavirus pandemic in Latin America
Next articleThe coronavirus pandemic has revealed how fragile everyday life is
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
News

American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack

Rico -
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA