Where is precipitation expected for this Monday?

QCOSTARICA – While the rainy season is yet not upon us, rains are expected in various parts of the country this Monday and possibly through the week.

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), forecasts rains in the Caribbean and the Northern Zone, as well as in some parts of the central and south Pacific coasts.

While those areas see rain, in the central part of the country we can expect “bochornos” (hot and muggy weather) typically in the morning, that could linger into the afternoon and may even possibly sprinkles of precipitation here and there.

The IMN expected the transition stage towards the rainy season to begin in April.

Traditionally, the rainy season in Costa Rica is from mid-May to mid-November, with September and October being the rainiest months of the season.

The official weather forecast for this Monday, March 6, from the IMN:

A gradual increase in the humidity contained in the environment, in conjunction with moderate trade winds, will promote cloudiness and precipitation this early week in regions of the Caribbean and the North Zone, which will be present especially in the morning and during the night period. On the other hand, in the North Pacific and Central Valley it will maintain between little and partial cloudiness, in the afternoon isolated rains are possible in the South Pacific and mountains of the Central Pacific. Occasional gusts of wind are estimated in the Central Valley and Guanacaste.

