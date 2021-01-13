Where to get a Covid test in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – With the recent surge of countries requiring a negative PCR Covid-19 test, such as the United States and Canada, the most recent and our neighbor to the north, Nicaragua, we hope this guide helps you locate a testing location best for you.

Most private hospitals, clinics, and labs in Costa Rica perform PCR testing and results within 24 to 72 hours.

The costs start at ¢53,000 (US$98) plus VAT tax.

Some of the bus companies with land service to Nicaragua have partnered with laboratories to offer discounted tests. In such cases, passengers would be asked to present their bus ticket to the laboratory to qualify for a special price.

In the San Jose area, the CIMA (in Escazu) and the Clinica Biblica (with two locations, downtown San Jose and Santa Ana) hospital, are favorites for foreigners for their English speaking staff. The smaller Hospital Metropolitano, located in downtown San Jose, is another option.

“Laboratorios” (laboratories) such as Labin and Echandi, with multiple locations in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) also offer testing.

In Liberia, Guanacaste, there is Laboratorios Paez that also offers “prueba a domicilio” (home testing).

Currently, there is no Covid testing at airports.

All Covid-19 tests are done under the authority of Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health.

We will try to update this list as more information becomes available. Please post any changes or sources not listed above to our official Facebook page, to Twitter or send me an email.