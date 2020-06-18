Thursday, 18 June 2020
Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which are not?

This is the official information from the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) as of June 17.

(QCOSTARICA) Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which are not?

This is the official information from the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) as of June 17.

  • Aeroméxico: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Canada: Resumes operations in July.
  • Air France: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.
  • Alaska Airlines: Resumes operations on July 4 to Los Angeles.
  • Albatros Airlines: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • American Airlines: Resumes operations on July 7 to Miami and Dallas.
  • Avianca: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • British Airways: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.
  • Copa Airlines: Resumes its operations on July 3 to Panama and Guatemala.
  • Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on July 2 to Atlanta.
  • Edelweiss: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Iberia: It resumes its operations on July 3 towards Madrid.
  • Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • JetBlue: Resumes operations July 1 toward Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
  • KLM: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • LATAM: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Lufthansa: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • SANSA: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.
  • Southwest: To restart operations in 2021.
  • Spirit: Rescue flight June 24-29 to Fort Lauderdale. It resumes operations on July 5 to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
  • United: Rescue flight to/from Houston on June 19, 22, 25, 26 and 29. It resumes its operations on July 1 to Houston.
  • Volaris: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • WestJet: Suspended operations until further notice.
  • Wingo: Waiting for information from the airline.

The above information is subject to change. Check with the airline for their most current information.

Costa Rica’s border restrictions, if not extended (again), will end on June 30. Currently, only Costa Ricans and foreign nationals with residency (and did not leave the country after March 24) are permitted entry at the country’s airports, seaports and land borders.

Cargo operations maintain their normal itineraries.

