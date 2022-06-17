Why is everyone traveling to Costa Rica right now?, asks prestigious travel magazine

QCOSTARICA – Tropical weather, endless coastlines, extraordinary wildlife encounters and epic adventures are part of the reason why Americans are traveling to Costa Rica right now, according to the prestigious Time Out travel magazine.

“Why is everyone traveling to Costa Rica right now?” is the title of the article that details the reasons why reaching Costa Rican soil has become “the perfect antidote to the boredom induced by the pandemic.”

“With its abundant biodiversity, vast protected areas, and emphasis on education as a damage prevention tool, it is not only an ecotourism pioneer but an industry leader,” the article notes.

The magazine lists five reasons why Costa Rica has become the perfect antidote to pandemic-induced restlessness:

The country’s contribution to the environment (It’s doing its bit for the planet) The adventure destinations (We’re craving a sense of adventure) The hospitality of the communities (You can get stuck in with locals) The opportunity to take a long trip (It’s made for longer, slower trips) The options for telecommuting (Remote working is the new normal)

Costa Rica continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Statista data reveals that the inbound tourism volume in Costa Rica showed a recovery of 33% in 2021, after the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, when only a little over one million tourist arrivals was registered.

