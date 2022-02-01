Widespread travel restrictions aren’t working, says World Tourism Organization

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has welcomed the call of its sister UN agency World Health Organization (WHO) for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased.

Q24n – The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) welcomed the call by the World Health Organization (WHO), for travel restrictions to be lifted or eased.

And it is that given the increase in Covid-19 cases in many countries due to the Omicron variant, several governments issued travel restrictions to different destinations.

“When it comes to stopping the spread of new variants of the virus, widespread travel restrictions are simply counterproductive,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General.

For Pololikashvili, it is necessary to reactivate tourism to accelerate the economic recovery process of the countries that depend on this industry.

“In fact, by cutting a lifeline such as tourism, these restrictions do more harm than good, especially in destinations that depend on international tourists in terms of employment, economic well-being and sustainable change,” added the head of the UNWTO.

The 10th meeting of the WHO International Health Regulations Emergency Committee expressed concern that such measures could cause economic and social harm.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

