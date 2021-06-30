Wednesday 30 June 2021
type here...
Lighter SideQToons

With “ruse”, MECO used company to hide construction and material failures

by Q Costa Rica
29

With “ruse”, MECO used company to hide construction and material failures.

From Crhoy.com

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSan José pensión used for the sexual exploitation of women
Next articleCrisis In Tourism And Hospitality Industries Of Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS

QCOSTARICA - Almost fourteen days after their arrest, the owners of...
Read more

Rodolfo Méndez rules out new contracts for MECO and H Solís

QCOSTARICA - No more soup for you! If the Minister of...
Read more

MOST READ

Flight paralysis from Canada hits Costa Rica’s tourism

Nicaragua

The 20 Nicaraguans detained by the Ortega regime in 25 days

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Despite international pressure and rejection, Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega continues to imprison Nicaraguans who criticize and question the way he is...
Pura Vida

Ferias attendance down 50% due to pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The influx of customers to the ferias - farmer's fairs fell by an average of 50%, from January to date, according to...
Guanacaste

American Airlines plane received refusal for an emergency landing in Liberia due to communication failure

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An American Airlines plane was denied landing on Saturday night at the Liberia airport, in Guanacaste, due to an alleged "communication failure"...
Politics

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the validity of Law No. 9577 that protects the occupants of the Maritime Terrestrial...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 26: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
And we are back to the odds and evens, starting today, Saturday, June 26, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 27: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Sunday, June 27, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Trends

How to Continue Learning German If You Live in Berlin

Carter Maddox -
Berlin is the place to be: the best parks, cinemas, concerts, and cultural life attract many students every year. COVID-19 has changed the situation...
Corrupion

$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost fourteen days after their arrest, the owners of MECO and H Solís, Carlos Cerdas Araya and Mélida Solís Vargas, got their...
Reports

Antivirus creator John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell

Rico -
Q24N - You may not know John McAfee, of his eccentrics, but you are sure to have the name and may even have your...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.