A woman discovered that her 9-year-old daughter had been raped by her live-in partner, through a video found on the phone that he (the suspect) had given to the child.

With this evidence, the woman filed the complaint against her former partner, surnames Alan Alvarado, with the Prosecutor’s office for Gender Affairs, that requested his imprisonment, as a precautionary measure, which was accepted by the Criminal Court of Grecia that issued four months of preventive detention against Alvarado.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Public) statement, the events began when the girl was 6 years old and, apparently, the last sexual attack occurred in December 2019.

The violations allegedly occurred in the different houses where the couple and the girl lived during the last three years, located in Puntarenas, Sarchí, and Nicoya.

Sexual abuse in the home, unfortunately, is not too uncommon. On February 13, we learned publicly that a man and a woman sexually abused a twenty-month-old girl and recorded the actions on a cell phone.

The victim was not their child.

That day, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the arrest of the suspects, a woman of last names Centeno Castrillo, 47, and a man surnamed Morera Alfaro, 39.

According to the press release, they are accused in Alajuela for the alleged crimes of sexual abuse, production, and dissemination of child pornography and rape.

The man was able to abuse the victim because the woman suspect is close to the family of the child and, sometimes, took care of her.