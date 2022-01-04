Yes, there will be festivals at Palmares!

After the good reception that the end of the year bullfights, the Palmares Civic Association decided to resume its traditional January festivities

QCOSTARICA – This January 2022, the traditional Palmares festivals return. The Asociación Cívica Palmareña (ACP) confirmed on Monday that its celebrations will take place from January 27 to 31, with changes in its activities and the rigorous application of health protocols.

Carolina Rojas, president of the ACP, affirmed that the activities will take place both in the Palmares fairgrounds and in its surroundings. In the first instance, there will be bullfights, carousels, and food sales on the fairground, as well as the realization of the classic athletics and cycling races in the surroundings of the canton (which will take place on January 29).

“We are only going to have five days of festivities to adjust to the needs of the country in the face of the pandemic,” explained Rojas.

In addition, Rojas added that this year the tope (horse parade), the carnival, or the children’s festival will not be held, due to the pandemic, but that the rest of the activities will remain.

The decision by the ACP was based on the success of the year-end televised bullfights, which took place in Palmares instead of Zapote, after the television stations refused to bid on the San Jose year festivities, which resulted in a total cancellation of the traditional year-end event.

Read more: San José cancels Zapote bullfights

“As in the bullfights, the requirement to enter the fairground is to have the complete vaccination scheme and that it is verifiable,” said Rojas.

Thus, to enter the fairgrounds, attendees must present a document confirming the application of vaccines against covid-19 (either through vaccination card, QR code or through the EDUS application of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social).

In addition, masks will be mandatory during the stay within the fairground (except when food is being consumed). Other regulations that have been implemented since the ACP is the greater distance between food trucks, food areas and carousels.

“During the days of the holidays there will be a team of occupational health personnel from the ACP and private security safeguarding that the protocols are complied with,” said the president of the association.

Regarding the capacity within the fairgrounds, Rojas commented that for January 60% of the capacity of the place is approved and that to ensure that the requirement is met, they will have controls at the entrances and exits to count the number of people.

“These activities are important. The ACP is a non-profit and public interest association that uses the money collected to generate works in the canton. The fact of having the festivities also promotes an increase in economic income for the families of our community,” concluded the official.

