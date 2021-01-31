Yokasta Valle successfully defended her World Title (Photos)

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Yokasta Valle appealed to her good combination of hooks and uppercuts to retain her 105-pound belt by defeating Japan’s Sana Hazuki by unanimous decision, this Saturday night at the Mall Oxígeno, in Heredia.

Valle kept Hazuki at bay with swift left and right combinations, closing the gap despite the greater range of her rival, in a 10-round match that began around 11 p.m. m. and ended almost 25 minutes later.

The judges gave Valle the winner of the match, who without any appeal, was awarded a score of 98-81, 100-90, and 100-90.

Valle now has a personal record of 21 wins and two losses.

The Costa Rican boxer used all of her arsenal. With courage and determination, she fought against Hazuki. The jabs did not allow Hazuki to feel comfortable and although she was always in the lead, the Costa Rican’s blows undermined her mobility in the ring.

Valle showed her enormous physical condition and a refined technique, to inflict powerful blows on the Asian, which she could not respond to the strength and forcefulness of the tica.

“I knew it was not an easy fight, it was a world title fight. He wanted to knock her out, but she’s very strong. The important thing is that the house is respected ”, highlighted Yokasta.

Yokasta Valle retains his 105-pound world title

In the semi-star fights, American Pablo Cruz defeated Venezuelan José Luis by split decision; the American-Mexican Nathan Rodríguez defeated the Nicaraguan Ismer Hernández, 26 seconds into the first round, with a forceful hook to the chin; the American Isamary Aquino also defeated Mexican Estefanía Reyes by unanimous decision in the fourth round; and Raphael Igokwe beat Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Venezuela.