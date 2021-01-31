Sunday 31 January 2021
type here...
NewsSports

Yokasta Valle successfully defended her World Title (Photos)

The Costa Rican boxer beat the Japanese Sana Hazuki by unanimous decision, in a very exciting fight

by Rico
28

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Yokasta Valle appealed to her good combination of hooks and uppercuts to retain her 105-pound belt by defeating Japan’s Sana Hazuki by unanimous decision, this Saturday night at the Mall Oxígeno, in Heredia.

The Costa Rican boxer Yokasta Valle beat the Japanese boxer Sana Hazuki by unanimous decision, in a very exciting fight

Valle kept Hazuki at bay with swift left and right combinations, closing the gap despite the greater range of her rival, in a 10-round match that began around 11 p.m. m. and ended almost 25 minutes later.

- Advertisement -

The judges gave Valle the winner of the match, who without any appeal, was awarded a score of 98-81, 100-90, and 100-90.

The fight between Yokasta Valle and the Japanese Sana Hazuki was carried out under a strict sanitary protocol, due to the covid-19 pandemic. Photography: Juan Diego Villarreal

Valle now has a personal record of 21 wins and two losses.

- Advertisement -

The Costa Rican boxer used all of her arsenal. With courage and determination, she fought against Hazuki. The jabs did not allow Hazuki to feel comfortable and although she was always in the lead, the Costa Rican’s blows undermined her mobility in the ring.

Yokasta Valle and the Japanese Sana Hazuki greet each other in the traditional Japanese way, at the end of the fight. The national retained the IBF 105-pound belt. Photographs: Juan Diego Villarreal

Valle showed her enormous physical condition and a refined technique, to inflict powerful blows on the Asian, which she could not respond to the strength and forcefulness of the tica.

Yokasta Valle punishes his Japanese rival Sana Hazuki. Photography Juan Diego Villarreal

“I knew it was not an easy fight, it was a world title fight. He wanted to knock her out, but she’s very strong. The important thing is that the house is respected ”, highlighted Yokasta.

Yokasta Valle retains his 105-pound world title

- Advertisement -

In the semi-star fights, American Pablo Cruz defeated Venezuelan José Luis by split decision; the American-Mexican Nathan Rodríguez defeated the Nicaraguan Ismer Hernández, 26 seconds into the first round, with a forceful hook to the chin; the American Isamary Aquino also defeated Mexican Estefanía Reyes by unanimous decision in the fourth round; and Raphael Igokwe beat Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Venezuela.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCovid-19 Costa Rica: Deaths associated with covid-19 exceed 2,600 in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Yokasta Valle vs. Sana Hazuki on Saturday in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Yokasta Valle, a world champion in two weight...
Read more

Oxígeno postpones its opening to the end of November

Cuestamoras had planned to open the doors of its mega project...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 pandemic drives global computer sales

Tourism

Where can Americans currently travel to in Latin America?

Rico -
The world isn’t as open to US citizens right now as it was nine months ago, but nonetheless, travel prospects are looking much better...
Coronavirus

Mutating coronavirus: reaching herd immunity just got harder, but there is still hope

Q Costa Rica -
A year after the first cases of COVID-19 were found in China, mass vaccination programmes are now offering a chance to end the pandemic....
Health

Ten private laboratories can perform antigen tests to identify coronavirus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of this Friday, ten private laboratories can perform the antigen test to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19. Previously, this...
News

For every ¢100 that is collected in taxes, Costa Rica spends ¢ 50 to pay public employees

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 50% of the tax revenue collected by the Ministry of Finance is used to pay the salaries of public employees, according to...
HQ

ICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access

Rico -
HQ - The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) - Costa Rica's power utility and telecom - announced it will be carrying out various preventive...
Mexico

Mexico President announced that he has coronavirus

Rico -
Q24N - The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported on his Twitter account that he tested positive for COVID-19. AMLO said that he...
Photos of Costa Rica

La Sabana

Rico -
A view of La Sabana, the part, stadium, what will be the tallest building in Costa Rica and the Poas Volcano in the skyline. Photo...
Trends

How to choose a serious and reliable online casino

Carter Maddox -
Online gaming is a growing phenomenon, with an increasing appreciation from fans of poker, virtual slot machines and other gambling platform activities. The greater accessibility...
Income Tax

If your monthly income exceeds ¢683 thousand, you would have to pay income tax

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The potential development of the global income tax may lead to paying more tax as monthly income thresholds are lowered or exemptions...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.