Yokasta Valle vs. Sana Hazuki on Saturday in Costa Rica

International Boxing Federation challenge will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Arena Oxygen, in Heredia

Q MAGAZINE – Yokasta Valle, a world champion in two weight classes, having held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) female mini flyweight title since 2019 and previously the IBF female junior mini flyweight title in 2016, will defend her title, before her mandatory challenger, Sana Hazuki, this Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Arena Oxygen, in San Francisco de Heredia, Costa Rica, starting at 9:00 pm.

This Friday afternoon the weigh-in of both boxers Sana Hazuki (left) and Yakosta Valle (right) took place.

The fight, which is promoted by Mario Vega, will be televised by Teletica and also by “Gradería Virtual” at www.publitickets.com, or through the mobile SINPE of Grupo Mutual 6489-2369 in Costa Rica.

It will be Yokasta’s second World Cup defense of her IBF title (20-2, 9 KOs), who conquered her World Cup in 2018, by defeating Spanish Joana Pastrana, by split decision, in Marbella.

Yokasta Valle, born in Nicaragua moved to Costa Rica when she was 7 years old.

Born on August 28, 1992, in Matagalpa, Nicaragua, Valle moved to Costa Rica when she was 7 years old. Valle holds Costa Rican nationality and, thus, represents Costa Rica, but has stated that she represents Costa Rica and Nicaragua due to her origins.

This will be the first World Cup challenge for Japan’s Sana Hazuki (8-4-1, 2 KOs), who comes to the brawl after winning the prestigious OPBF title in Japan at the end of 2019.

Japan’s Sana Hazuki arrived in Costa Rica earlier this week.

In the main backup fight, American super middleweight Raphael Igbokwe (15-2, 6 KOs), will face Venezuelan, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, in a duel agreed to ten rounds.

Also, on the same ticket, American Pablo Cruz (20-3, 6 KOs) will face  Venezuelan, José Luis Graterol (22-20-5, 8 KOs), in a duel agreed to eight rounds.

The American Freudis Rojas will make his debut against Costa Rica’s Roy Fernández (0-1), in a fight agreed to 4 rounds.

See more of Yokasta Valle at CONFIDENTIAL: “Yokasta – She’s A Knockout!!!”

