Friday 29 January 2021
DiDi will donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 to covid-19 vaccination centers

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing has set up a $10 million dollar fund to help support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the markets it operates in outside of China.

by Rico
23

QCOSTARIA – Need a free ride to your vaccination point? DiDi announced on Thursday that it will invest ¢300 million colones to donate trips to Costa Ricans over 58 who have to travel to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

This benefit will apply to people over the age of 58 who request support through a form that will be available on the company's app.

This benefit will apply to people over the age of 58 who request support through a form that will be available on the company’s app.

Once the internal validations are carried out, each user will have two coupons, which they can use to mobilize through the app.

Pablo Mondragón, CEO of China’s ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing in Colombia, Central America and the Caribbean, affirmed that the company is looking for new ways to use its technology to serve and positively impact the population.

“That is why, under our corporate social responsibility umbrella, this year we are happy to announce the creation of this new fund, as a first step to support local vaccination efforts, so that together we can overcome this chapter and keep going,” Mondragón said.

For Costa Rica, an approximate donation of 140,000 trips is contemplated, with a proportional value greater than ¢300 million.

“We will focus on helping people over 58 to mobilize, as they are one of the most vulnerable populations and potentially with the greatest need to move in a more appropriate and safe way,” the executive explained.

The company said the “applicable terms and conditions will be announced in due course”.

Didi Chuxing has set up a US$10million fund to help support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the markets it operates in outside of China. The ‘Global Vaccination Support Fund’ will see Didi hand out free or discounted rides for people traveling to vaccination appointments and for the healthcare workers providing vaccinations across the 13 markets, which include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, and Russia.

 

 

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

