“You come to me” President Alvarado tells Congress

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado has asked Congress to go to him, at Casa Presidencial, if they want to question him for his part in the investigation into the UPAD – the stealth political analysis unit –

In a letter sent this Thursday to the president of the Legislative Assembly, Eduardo Cruickshank, Alvarado asks him and the other legislators to question him Casa Presidencial (Government House) and not on the legislative floor.

In the note, Alvarado makes that request “in accordance with the custom of parliamentary courtesy to the President of the Republic and respect for the presidential inauguration, regardless of who exercises it.”

The letter was sent ahead of the vote on the motion with which legislators want to use to require Alvarado to appear in the Assembly and dedicate a whole day, on Wednesday, February 10, to question him.

The story is developmet.