Quake Helped to Discover a New Geological Fault in Costa Rica

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q COSTA RICA – The analysis of the 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred last November 30, in Capellades, enabled scientists Lepolt Linkimer and Gerardo J. Soto to discover a new geological fault in Costa Rica.

Linkimer explained that the fault lies between Turrialba and Irazu volcanoes, five kilometers away from each other, is about six kilometers long and located 45 kilometers southeast from the capital.

He also stated that the break of the earth’s crust is exactly placed between Liebres farm and the headwaters of Toro Amarillo river.

The scientist of the National Seismological Network, belonging to the University of Costa Rica, said that the fault still had no name and added that they were generally named after the place where they were located.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter