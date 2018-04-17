Amazon today (April 17) announced the launch of the international shopping platform within the Amazon Shopping application, which will make it possible for its customers in Costa Rica to receive their packages directly from the United States.

This experience is available in browsers and mobile applications within the Amazon Shopping application for both iOS and Android mobile devices, in it you can buy more than 45 million items in 25 currencies, including the Colon.

“We are always innovating on behalf of our customers and with today’s launch we are making the shopping experience on mobile devices even better and more convenient for our customers who live outside the United States,” said Samir Kumar, vice president of Export and Expansion of Amazon, in a statement.