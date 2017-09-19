(AFP) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi kept his focus on building trade and investment ties with Central America during a visit that started Friday in Costa Rica.

“We have had 10 years of good cooperation” with Costa Rica, Wang told reporters during a signing of a cooperation memorandum with his counterpart, Manuel Gonzalez, overseen by Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis.

Wang’s talks with Gonzalez and Solis took place as the UN Security Council met and condemned North Korea’s latest launch of a ballistic missile over Japan. China is North Korea’s sole ally.

In addition to discussing bilateral issues, Gonzalez said the talks included “a brief review of the situation in the Korean peninsula.” He did not elaborate.

Wang declined to respond to an AFP reporter’s question on North Korea.

The Chinese foreign minister was stopping in Costa Rica and Panama on his way to the United States, to participate in the UN General Assembly in New York. He was due to give a speech there next Thursday.

China already has close investment ties with Costa Rica, where it has built several major projects.

The memorandum aims to deepen that relationship with further development of Costa Rican infrastructure, as well as boosting trade and cultural, educational and tourist exchanges, and cooperating on clean energy.

On Saturday and Sunday, Wang was to visit neighboring Panama, cementing new diplomatic ties there opened three months ago at the expense of Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade province.

