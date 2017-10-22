Friday morning, on the tarmac at New York’s La Guardia airport on a flight to Costa Rica, Gwen Wunderlich, 41, got a frantic call from her dog walker, saying that Cash, her adopted 6-year-old Chow Chow mix, had somehow wriggled out of his collar and leash in Brooklyn and ran for Manhattan.
The woman forced the JetBlue plane taking her on vacation to turn around and went on a six-hour adventure around New York City.
‘I told the stewardess. I got up, and she was like, “Are you sure? We can only turn around for emergencies,”‘ Wunderlich told WCBS 2.
‘I’m like, “this is an emergency for me.”‘
A little after 7am, Cash was spotted crossing the Brooklyn Bridge on the human pathway. Later, around 11am, the pooch would be seen at 51st Street and 1st Avenue under a bench, but ran away when a park worker approached. Wunderlich had a sigh of relief when she was called close to 1.30pm by Animal Care and Control informing her that Cash had gone into a deli on 18th Street and 8th Avenue.
“Everyone was trying to get him,” Wunderlich, 41, told the New York Daily News. “People were stopping their cars. There was even a construction worker who took off his belt and tried to get Cash with it.”
The New York Daily News reported that the pooch may have been ‘looking for love when he wandered off’ as he had not been neutered.
