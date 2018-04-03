Launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 with Costa Rica Payload (Video)

SpaceX has successfully launched the 15th mission to the International Space Station on Monday, with a payload that included Costa Rica’s – and Central America’s – first satellite.

The satellite, which is part of the Irazú project and is a small cube shape, was designed to collect data on the growth of our country’s forest. According to Julio Calvo, of the Instituto Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC) the satellite is expected to transmit data “of environmental variables from remote protected areas of Costa Rica to a data visualization center on the ground”.

Liftoff took place at 20:30 UTC, April 2nd, 2018 from SLC-40 of Cape Canaveral.