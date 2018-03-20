The Turista Responsable (Responsible Tourist) campaign calls on the resident population of Costa Rica to take care of natural resources and strengthen communities through sustainable tourism. In the same will give a series of advice to the public on best practices to visit parks, reserves, beaches and even calls for caution on the road.

The campaign is being organized by the citizen initiative Que Buen Lugar, the Tropical Science Center, the National Chamber of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism and the digital media El Mundo. This alliance promises to strengthen the capacity to disseminate information and best practices for the national tourist.

Source (in Spanish): Elmundo.cr