1.5 million in Costa Ricans have a complete vaccination against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The second week of September started with 4,580,610 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine applied since December 23, 2020, and within these, 1,509,014 people (29.23% of the total population) in Costa Rica already have both doses applied.

With their first dose, there are 3,071,596 people (59.49% of the total population).

The goal of the Caja is to vaccinate 4,274,344 people, presenting 83% of the 5,163,021 population of Costa Rica based on the CCSS 2021 actuarial projections.

The latest vaccination figures (updated every Tuesday) by the CCSS can be found here.

The medical manager of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), Dr. Mario Ruiz, indicated that little by little the population statistical curves with the first dose and with the second are getting closer; In other words, a greater number of people are reaching their maximum individual immunity to the virus that Covid-19 produces.

“This is essential in an epidemiological and hospital scenario like the current one, where we are seeing an increase in the number of positive cases and we are facing this situation with maximum hospital occupancy, which makes it difficult for us to provide patients with timely care,” said Ruiz.

That said, the CCSS registers, on Thursday, September 9, 1,301 people hospitalized with Covid-19, of which 474 are in intensive care.

Hypertension remains the number one comorbidity, in addition to diabetes in the second position.

For Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported 2,975 new cases of Covid-19, the second-highest for a single day since the start of the pandemic 18 months ago. The highest, so far, was 3,173 new cases on May 12.

Projections by the Ministry of Health is 3,500 new cases daily before the end of the month.

As to deaths, the country has now accumulated 5,271 deaths related to Covid-19, of which 3,505 are men and 2,216 are women, ranging in age from 0 to 103, the average age being 66.4.

