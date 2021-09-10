Friday 10 September 2021
type here...
Search

Potholes and weeds begin to invade unmaintained roads

Contracts for patching potholes and cutting weeds stopped eight months ago, renewal is complicated by Cochinilla Case. Premature deterioration calls into question the quality of work, says Lanamme

InfrastructureNationalNews
By Rico
Weeds hide signs and what else
Paying the bills

Latest

Government proposes collecting tax on illegal lotteries

QCOSTARICA - The Government on Thursday changed its bill...
Read more

Potholes and weeds begin to invade unmaintained roads

QCOSTARICA -  In the worst of the rainy season,...
Read more

1.5 million in Costa Ricans have a complete vaccination against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The second week of September started with...
Read more

“Torre de la Esperanza” closer to reality!

QCOSTARICA - Thursday morning, in an act full of...
Read more

Costa Rica will have a biometric passport in 2022

QCOSTARICA - Within the framework of the B2B Forum...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 10: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, September 10, vehicles with...
Read more

Costa Rica running out of guaro

QCOSTARICA - This is not a joke. The shelves...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA –  In the worst of the rainy season, drivers have to be even more vigilant of the crop of new potholes that have gone unpatched and uncut weeds that in some cases are above the roof of cars.

The neglect of maintenance at the Hispanidad roundabout, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, is evident. Potholes and deteriorated pavement is the result.  Photo Rafael Pacheco

This is not new. It occurs every rainy season. What is different this year is the lack of maintenance by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transport, not renewing contracts since the beginning of the year and now their renewal is complicated by the corruption.

- Advertisement -

“It is unfortunate the state of the section that runs from the Juan Pablo II bridge to the Nissan, on the General Cañas highway, the pride of many Costa Ricans at one time and today the main entry and exit route for those who travel to and from West to the capital.

“The metal protection fence is beaten up, misaligned and crooked, and, most seriously, discontinuous. In addition, the entire road is full of weeds,” writes Gerardo Cruz, a resident of Alajuela who sent this message La Nación, published on September 5 as part of a collection of letters.

Unfortunately, it has been a problem for a long time, so it is necessary for the entity (MOPT) to which it corresponds to analyze the seriousness of the situation and resolve it to prevent an accident,” concludes Cruz.

What Cruz describes captures what happens on many or all national roads: gaps in the middle of the lanes, tall grass that does not allow to see the signs, as well as gutters or saturated sewers and under threat of collapse in case of a storm.

The absence of maintenance work costs us all, not only to possible damage to vehicles, but also the risk of accidents for users of such important – congested – routes as the General Cañas or Florencio del Castillo or Circunvalación. Or any road for that matter.

Work associated with road safety such as the repair of containment barriers to avoid fatal accidents are among the most urgent tasks. Situations like the above can go months, even years, without intervention. Photo Alonso Tenorio

- Advertisement -

The worst thing is that the new contacts to take care of the 7,000 kilometers of paved routes will not be seen in the short term due to legal and budgetary reasons.

In the opinion of experts from the Costa Rican Chamber of Construction and the National Laboratory of Structural Materials and Models (Lanamme), the abandonment of the routes could lead the road network to states that were not seen for several years.

For Ana Luisa Elizondo, coordinator of the Lanamme Transport Infrastructure Program, the damage that is beginning to be visible could even be evidence that the maintenance that was given was not of good quality.

“If you have had a road and have done good maintenance, it should be able to last a certain period of time in good condition (…) if a road in two or three months without maintenance shows a deterioration it is because what was being done it was not so good,” she said.

- Advertisement -

According to Elizondo, this could also mean that the materials used were not of good quality, which adds to the fact that many routes hardly received basic attention when they had long required major rehabilitation.

The president of the Construction Chamber, Carlos Trejos, is concerned that the lack of timely intervention could translate into higher expenses in the future.

“The maintenance of the roads contributes to the pavement structure being maintained at an adequate level of service and lengthens their useful life (…). The lack of investment in conservation could translate into a greater investment to be made in the future. Conserving is cheaper than building new roads,” he explained.

For both engineers, one of the main aggravating factors in the situation facing the road network is that the rainy season will further accelerate the deterioration.

The extension between the bridge known as the Saprissa bridge and the crossing near the Doña Lela restaurant was abandoned after the Cochinilla Case scandal, if just one example of many. Photo Alonso Tenorio

No contracts or budget

One of the most powerful reasons why new road maintenance contracts have not been signed is the scandal over alleged corruption in roads projects.

The investigations are focused on the two construction companies that concentrated the maintenance contracts: MECO and H Solís.

For this reason, the MOPT had to rule out the possibility of resuming agreements with these companies, given the multiple questions about alleged payments of gifts to streamline procedures or win projects.

Since June 14, when raids and arrests related to the so-called Cochinilla Case were carried out, the MOPT has run to make direct agreements that allow it to attend, at least, urgent tasks.

Along with the scandal, the contracts are also delayed due to lack of resources, since supposedly to supervise these works they depend on an extraordinary budget that has not even reached the Legislative Assembly for approval.

The MOPT Minister, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, recognized the need to urgently intervene on the roads.

Weeds hide signs and what else? The above is typical across the country due to the lack of road maintenance

According to him he said, they are currently working on the bid process to get direct hiring for potholes, chapia (cut weeds) and descuaje (out out trees). In some cases, it will be necessary to rehabilitate roads with greater damage, which have already been identified.

However, he added, they depend on the extraordinary budget to hire companies that are in charge of supervising the quality of the works to be carried out.

Without this inspection, the National Highway Council (Conavi) cannot start any maintenance work, or take care of some of the tasks with its own equipment.

The minister added that they expect both situations to be resolved in the coming weeks.

But the situation goes way back, at least six months before the Cochinilla case came to light.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article1.5 million in Costa Ricans have a complete vaccination against Covid-19
Next articleGovernment proposes collecting tax on illegal lotteries
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Three public officials convicted of charging for driver’s license procedures

QCOSTARICA - Ever wondered why there are so many bad drivers...
Read more

Apparent documents in the Cochinilla Case unearthed in Grecia cemetery

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) unearthed, in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Coronavirus

How will Delta evolve? Here’s what the theory tells us

The COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic demonstration of evolution...
National

‘Sele’ faces uphill battle after losing 1-0 to Mexico

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's national team, 'La Seleccion' or...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.