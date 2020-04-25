The youngest patient with the coronavirus detected in Costa Rica has already recovered.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the one-year-old tested negative, this a few days after an infected 2-year-old boy was also tested negative for the covid-19.

In total, 34 minors (under the age of 18) have contracted the disease in national territory, of which 12 have already recovered.

All of them have endured the disease at home without major complications.

Minors are treated for the coronavirus at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (Children’s Hospital in San Jose).