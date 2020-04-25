As of April 24, the Ministry of Health confirmed 687 cases of covid-19 in the country, with an age range of one to 87. These are 328 women and 359 men, of whom 620 are Costa Rican and 67 foreigners.

In the Friday afternoon briefing, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained, the positive cases are recorded in 59 of the 82 cantons of the seven provinces. By age, they are 653 adults (35 of whom are seniors) and 34 minors.

There are now 216 recovered with an age range of one to 86, of which 103 are women and 113 are men, by age we have: 203 adults (13 seniors) and 13 minors.

There are six regrettable deaths, all men with an age range of 45 to 87 years.

As of today, Friday, 12 people are hospitalized, of which seven of them are in intensive care with an age range of 44 to 76.

To date, a total of 12,342 samples have been processed.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, also announced that the hardware stores will now be allowed to open from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm and with a 50% capacity.

In addition, sanitary authorizations are enabled for the operation of health services in mobile units, complying with the provisions of decree 41045-S.