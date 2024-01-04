10 cities in the world where the cost of living has increased the most

QCOSTARICA — San José stands out among the ten cities on the planet in which the cost of living has increased the most in the last year, according to a report published by The Economist.

San José, Costa Rica is n third place, behind Santiago de Querétaro and Aguascalientes in Mexico. In the case of San José, an increase of 38 positions was reported compared to the index published the previous year in terms of cities with the highest costs of living.

These cities are the only Latin American cities in this ranking, followed by others located on the European continent, with Stuttgart, Germany in tenth position.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia, is recorded as the city where the cost of living increased the least, followed by Saint Petersburg, also in Russia, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Singapore kept its position as the world’s most expensive city this year, for the ninth tim in 11 years. It ranks jointly with Zurich (Switzerland), which is back at the top after three years.

According to the report, Chinese cities have fallen in the rankings, with four cities on our list of biggest movers down, amid slow economic recovery after the pandemic, subdued consumer demand and depreciation of the currency. The Russian cities of Moscow and St Petersburg experienced the biggest drop the rankings as sanctions weakened the rouble.

The 10 cities that increased the cost of living in 2023:

Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico Aguascalientes, Mexico San Jose, Costa Rica Berlin, Germany Luxembourg, Luxembourg Manchester, United Kingdom Prague, Czech Republic Lyon, France Rotterdam, Netherlands Stuttgart, Germany

