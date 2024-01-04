Thursday 4 January 2024
type here...
Search

San Jose Mayor Johnny Araya suspended for 20 days without pay for alleged anomalies

PoliticsRedaqtedSan Jose
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday

QCOSTARICA -- In an effor to lessen the usual...
Read more

San Jose Mayor Johnny Araya suspended for 20 days without pay for alleged anomalies

QCOSTARICA -- With only months before the end of...
Read more

10 cities in the world where the cost of living has increased the most

QCOSTARICA -- San José stands out among the ten...
Read more

Beyond Bonuses: Strategies for Providing Exceptional Customer Support in Online Gaming

Online casinos are in the habit of bombarding players...
Read more

Lack of bridge maintenance a traffic mess on the Circunvalacion

QCOSTARICA -- Failure to heed to recommendations by the...
Read more

Russia is spreading fake news about Ukraine in Latin America

Q24N (Dialogo Americas) The Russian government is financing with...
Read more

Nicaragua: A Shortcut to US for migrants

Q REPORTS -- Nicaragua has become a hot spot...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢518.01 BUY

¢524.65 SELL

4 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — With only months before the end of his long (really long, like 32 years) term as mayor of San José, Johnny Araya was sanctioned by the Contraloría General de la República  (CGR) – Comptroller General – with a 20-day suspension without pay for committing an erro by directly hiring a law firm. lawyers to serve as legal advisors in the Municipality without having sufficiently valid reasons.

Johnny Araya with the San Jose municipal offices in the background in this collage photo by La Republica

The investigations of the CGR indicate that Araya endorsed said contract in August 2018 for an amount of ¢22.5 million colones with the justification of advising the Municipality’s jurists on labor-related issues, without qualitative and quantitative analyzes being carried out to particularly choose the firm BDS Asesores and execute such expenditure, according to the newspaper La Nación.

The only criterion that the mayor’s office would have considered at that time was the quote for professional services and Internet references of said legal firm, reasons that the Comptroller’s Office did not assess as having sufficient weight, leading it to the sanction against the highest authority of the city council, as well as well as the administrative director and the person responsible for Legal Affairs.

- Advertisement -

The sanction, imposed in May 2023, became final in November after the supervisory body rejected an appeal for revocation presented by the parties who were blamed for such responsibility in the events.

Araya has been, with some time off for a failed run of the presidency of Costa Rica in 2014, mayor or chief executive of the country’s capital city, since 1998.

Recent changes to the elections of mayors, vice-mayors and councillors, eliminating back-to-back terms, among others, takes Araya out of the running for the 2024 municipal elections to be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
10 cities in the world where the cost of living has increased the most
Next article
Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Half of Ticos will vote in municipal elections, UNA survey

QCOSTARICA -- 46.3% of voters are 100% convinced that they vote...
Read more

Know your Municipal Candidate. Or not.

QCOSTARICA - Electors will be able to find out about the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

5G

Costa Rica’s bureaucracy holding up implementation of 5G

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica's well known bureaucracy keeps the...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

Is it still safe to live in or visit Costa Rica?

QBLOGS -- To answer this question correctly and objectively,...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading

%d