Health authorities call on adults to reinforce hygiene and safety measures among minors, this, according to Thursday’s report, in one week the number of minors infected with COVID-19 increased by 10.

On Thursday, April 9, there were 18 cases and on Thursday, April 16, the number is 28 (4% of the total infected). See the covid-19 timeline in Costa Rica.

The number of cases of coronavirus in our country, to Thursday, April 16, has already reached 642: 308 are women and 334 men in a range of one to 87 years of age.

There are currently 74 recovered and 4 deceased; 17 people are hospitalized, 11 of them in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health is insisting on the population abiding by the measures, they do not want to see hundreds of patients in hospitals, overwhelming the capacity of the health system, resulting in patients without adequate care.